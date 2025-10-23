Victoria Beckham makes rare comment about speculation surrounding her marriage to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has addressed the longstanding speculation surrounding her marriage to David Beckham.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, the former Spice Girl was asked how she has coped with all the scandals they have faced over the years.

Host Alex Cooper asked: “You’ve dealt with speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage. I know David touched on this in the documentary [his Netflix docu-series Beckham]. Can you just explain how you and David handled this?”

Victoria replied: “We’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary…

“And by the way, people said it wouldn’t work…. Twenty-six years. We’ve had so much thrown at us, and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the storm. Ridden the damn storm.”

Victoria then changed the subject by referring back to their previous discussion about her eating disorder.

“But, you know, just lastly on the eating thing. What is interesting is I’ve had so many women message me — come up to me — after seeing the documentary and say how they can relate,” she continued.

“And you know, I talked to Harper about it because she’s obviously seen the documentary, and little girls still obsess over food. It’s still a big conversation at school.

“And I think that if my experience with it and my story can help anyone or encourage anyone to talk, that’s another really good reason to have done this.”

David and Victoria’s relationship was rocked by claims he had an affair with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos in 2003 – which he denied at the time.

While David never addressed the alleged affair in his 2023 docu-series Beckham, he did open up about the strain the entire situation had on his marriage.

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” he confessed. “Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult.”

“But, we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”

Victoria also said in the documentary: “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us.

“Here’s the thing. We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” she explained.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.

“It was an absolute circus, and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”