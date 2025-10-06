Victoria Beckham hints at heartache of ‘family feud’ after Brooklyn snubs family reunion at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham has hinted at the heartache caused by the Beckham “family feud” after Brooklyn snubbed another family reunion at Paris Fashion Week.

Eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz were nowhere to be seen, continuing a public distance from the Beckham family that has fuelled ongoing speculation of tension behind the scenes.

Brooklyn has not been photographed with his family since December last year, with sources previously claiming he is “no longer on speaking terms” with his parents and siblings.

Ahead of the premiere of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria mentioned watching Oasis at Wembley Stadium, and the emotional reunion of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher for a historic tour.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she said: “I just think their mum must be so happy.”

“It must have been really tough on the mum, the boys not talking for all those years. And I just think as a mum, that must be … she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on,” she confessed.

Victoria was described by the interview as becoming “lost in thought for a moment,” while speaking about the hurt felt by family feuds.

The divide reportedly deepened over the summer when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in Westchester County, attended only by her family.

The Beckhams were said to have been unaware of the event entirely, marking yet another snub.

Adding to the heartbreak, a leaked version of Brooklyn’s speech from the celebration revealed how he spoke “movingly” of his wife and his love for the Peltz family — without a mention of his own.

Last month, Brooklyn also failed to publicly wish his younger brother Romeo a happy birthday and skipped his 23rd birthday celebrations in London, further fuelling speculation of a rift.

While Victoria’s other children proudly showed their support for her fashion show on social media, Brooklyn appeared to be focused on his own ventures.

On the same day as his mother’s Paris show, Brooklyn was photographed in Los Angeles promoting his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

He sported a personalised T-shirt advertising the business while heading out for lunch.