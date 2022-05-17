Victoria Beckham ditches the ‘old-fashioned’ desire to be ‘really thin’

Victoria Beckham has branded the desire for a skinny figure “old-fashioned”.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, the 48-year-old said: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy.”

The former Spice Girl recently launched her new shapewear collection, VB Body, which she has said looks particularly good on curvier figures.

“The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look,” she said.

The fashion designer announced the line on social media last month, saying it was “meticulously designed” and “created to flatter the body”.

The pieces in her collection were partially inspired by spending time in Miami with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham, who co-owns the Inter Miami football team.

“There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know? They walk along Miami Beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic,” she said.

“They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating.”

“And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how the look,” the mother-of-four added/

The VB Body collection ranges from size UK 6 to 18, with prices ranging from £90 to £650.

Discussing the diversity of the collection, Victoria said: “I want this to be inclusive of body shape, of skin colour – and of budget. This isn’t just about me.”

