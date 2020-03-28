Victoria and Harper Beckham FaceTime nurses in London amid COVID-19 outbreak

The former Spice Girl wanted to try and raise their spirits

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper delighted a group of nurses in London on Friday.

After praising the NHS staff earlier this week, the former Spice Girl FaceTimed nurses working at King’s Hospital in London, which is treating coronavirus patients.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a screenshot of her and Harper on FaceTime with the hard working healthcare staff.

She captioned the post: “Face Time with the nurses at King’s hospital in London today x.”

Earlier this week, the Beckham family joined thousands across the UK as they applauded healthcare staff at 8pm on Thursday night.

Victoria filmed her husband David and their three youngest children clapping for NHS staff working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion designer wrote: “We are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people who are working so hard for the NHS. All the doctors, all the nurses keeping us safe and working so, so hard.”

Victoria has been missing their eldest son Brooklyn, who is currently stranded in the US due to travel restrictions.