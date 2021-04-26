Vicky Pattison slams online troll who accused her of getting work done on her face

The former Geordie Shore star received a cruel comment on her latest Instagram post

Vicky Pattison slams online troll who accused her of getting work done...

Vicky Pattison has hit back at an online troll who accused her of getting work done on her face.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday after receiving a cruel comment on one of her posts.

The comment read: “Used to look so much prettier and natural before all the daft work you’ve had done.. Silly.”

Replying to the comment, the 33-year-old wrote: “You see, this s*** really p***** me off. I have had ZERO work on my face.”

“I am growing old naturally and somewhat disgracefully and with the exception of a good makeup artist and filter what you’re seeing here is the face god gave me. So you can say a lot about me, but accusing me or having ‘daft work’ done is not one of them.”

Alongside the screenshot of the conversation, Vicky wrote: “Some days I WISH I had had stuff done… When I look in the mirror after a long week and feel EVERY SINGLE one of my 33 years… trust me.”

“But this is MY face… the same face that people like you tell me to ‘put some makeup on’ when I post my hungover, makeup-free selfies.”

“So you see, women can’t really win can they? Dress up, make an effort, feel good, post a nice picture? We’ve ‘had work done’, ‘we’ve ruined our faces’..”

“Post a silly makeup free, hungover selfie? You’re ‘ugly’, ‘need to put makeup on’ or ‘are starting to look old!'”

“You know how we win ladies?!!!” Vicky asked.

“By doing whatever the f*** makes us happy and putting these silly little immature boys who think they have any right to comment on our appearance back in their tiny boxes!!!!”

“So have a lovely day my strong, sassy warrior women… You’re all amazing!!!! Whatever choices you’ve made, as long as you’re happy… that’s all that matters.”

“Popular to contrary belief Anthony, it is NOT what you think of our physical appearance.”