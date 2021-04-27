Home UK Showbiz Vicky Pattison shuts down pregnancy rumours

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating her boyfriend Ecran since 2018

By
Grace Flannery
-
Vicky Pattison has shut down pregnancy rumours.

On Sunday, the former Geordie Shore star shared a photo with her boyfriend Ecran to Instagram, who placed his hands on Vicky’s stomach in the snap.

Taking to the comment section, one follower wrote: “I JUMPED. I THOUGHT THIS WAS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT………. 😭 @vickypattison 😭🤍”, while another wrote: “I thought you were pregnant because he’s touching your belly😅”.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the 33-year-old confirmed she is not pregnant, but shared her hopes to start a family in the future.

 

The TV personality said: “Lockdown has been a huge transitional period for me. We’ve moved house, and given the fact we’ve been through a global pandemic I do feel like I’m doing quite well.”

“I was dead excited moving to the big smoke. I felt like I was little country mouse packing up and moving out to the big city.”

“But over the last five years a lot has changed, I’ve got a lovely partner in my life, this move is pretty permanent for the foreseeable, I am setting roots down here. Who knows what’s going to happen in the future…”

“In years to come, I would love to fill this house with little feet, but for the moment I’m taking my time and embracing the move and potentially a puppy. It’s definitely going to be dogs soon.”

 

