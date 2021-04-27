Vicky Pattison shuts down pregnancy rumours

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating her boyfriend Ecran since 2018

Vicky Pattison has shut down pregnancy rumours.

On Sunday, the former Geordie Shore star shared a photo with her boyfriend Ecran to Instagram, who placed his hands on Vicky’s stomach in the snap.

Taking to the comment section, one follower wrote: “I JUMPED. I THOUGHT THIS WAS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT………. 😭 @vickypattison 😭🤍”, while another wrote: “I thought you were pregnant because he’s touching your belly😅”.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the 33-year-old confirmed she is not pregnant, but shared her hopes to start a family in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

The TV personality said: “Lockdown has been a huge transitional period for me. We’ve moved house, and given the fact we’ve been through a global pandemic I do feel like I’m doing quite well.”

“I was dead excited moving to the big smoke. I felt like I was little country mouse packing up and moving out to the big city.”

“But over the last five years a lot has changed, I’ve got a lovely partner in my life, this move is pretty permanent for the foreseeable, I am setting roots down here. Who knows what’s going to happen in the future…”

“In years to come, I would love to fill this house with little feet, but for the moment I’m taking my time and embracing the move and potentially a puppy. It’s definitely going to be dogs soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)