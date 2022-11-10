Vicky Pattison reveals she had THIS Made In Chelsea star blocked

Vicky Pattison has revealed she had a Made In Chelsea star on her blocked list.

Speaking to Closer, the Geordie Shore star said: “Yeah, I have got someone famous on the block list.”

“And I know this actually because sometimes I just go and visit my prisoners and I had a check of my blocked list really recently.”

Vicky continued: “There’s a couple of people on there, actually. I’m sure they’ve blocked me as well.”

“I’d rather them remain nameless, because I’m classy like that. But yeah, they deserved it. And I probably deserved the block back, to be honest.”

Revealing she had a Made In Chelsea star on her blocked list, the Geordie Shore star said: “Oh, I recently just unblocked Sam Thompson.

When asked why she had Sam blocked in the first place, Vicky joked: “Cause he was such a knob!”

“I unblocked him because I bumped into him at a Harry Potter premiere, and I thought ‘You’re not all that bad, are you?'”

Earlier this year, Sam sent fans into hysterics when he revealed he intercepted a PrettyLittleThing parcel “meant for Vicky Pattison”.

The Made In Chelsea star shared an Instagram video, saying: “Vicky Pattison’s clothes delivery got sent to me by accident”, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Sam ripped into the parcel, before panning to himself wearing an orange midi dress and cowboy boots.

The 30-year-old joked: “I can see why you got it. It’s bright, summery… booty be popping! Ready for hot girl summer. Shall I send it to you? It’s only had one wear.”

The reality star captioned the post: “A little PLT gifting gone to the wrong address me thinks. Good fit to be fair.”

Responding to the hilarious post, Vicky wrote: “I cannot cope with you. Also you look better in that dress than I ever could,” before adding: Ok so, firstly – orange is your colour hun, and secondly you look better in this than I ever could you b***h.”

