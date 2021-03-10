Vicky Pattison pens heartbreaking tribute to her last best friend on his birthday

Vicky Pattison pens heartbreaking tribute to her last best friend on his...

Vicky Pattison has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late best friend Paul Burns, to mark his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star posted throwback photos of her and Paul – who died at the age of 37 on June 2, 2018.

Vicky captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my Best Friend. In these moments of heartbreaking grief, I remember the only reason we have an empty space is because we were blessed with someone who loved us so beautifully it occupied an entire part of our soul and that brings me some solace.”

“I don’t know if I expected things to get easier as I got older and more time passed since we lost you but it doesn’t.. And I have to remind myself that grief is the price we must pay for loving someone worth losing,” she continued.

“Grief is after all just love with nowhere to go. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot.”

“All that unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, in the lump in your throat and the hallow part of your chest. In whatever form it takes Paul, we’ll never stop loving you..”

“I’m spending today remembering all of our amazing memories, laughing about the good times, cringing about some of our style decisions (I honestly don’t even know how to explain what was happening in slide 8 😳)…”

“Feeling incredibly lucky to have ever known such an amazing person and mostly just really missing you… I will always really miss you Paul, we all will,” she wrote.

“I hope they’re throwing you a shindig good enough for the king of the Newcastle up there petal.. Im sure you’ll have everyone laughing like you always did.. We miss you and love you Burnsy son, and we always will. Happy Birthday.”

Back in 2018, an inquest heard that Paul Burns died on June 2, after collapsing following a night out with Vicky and friends.

A toxicology report found high levels of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in his system – and authorities ruled his death as “drug related”.

