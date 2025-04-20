Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘toxic’ relationships as she confesses she’s ‘grateful’ to be married

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her past “toxic” relationships as she confessed she’s “grateful” to be married.

The 37-year-old Geordie Shore star, who has had high-profile relationships over the years, confessed that she believes she would have made the same mistakes even if she had lived out of the public eye.

Vicky shot to fame in 2011 when she joined the Geordie Shore cast, and had a “turbulent” relationship history while on the show.

The reality star, who did not specify which of her previous relationships she was talking about, told The Sun that she has “paid her dues” in terms of romantic mistakes, citing multiple incidents of alleged “bad behaviour.”

“The failed engagements, the broken hearts, the wrong men, the bad behaviour . . .I had some really awful, toxic ­relationships when I was younger,” she confessed about her time on Geordie Shore.

“It would be easy to say I would’ve never gone out with those boys, met those types of men or been that type of person had I not been on TV.”

“In reality that’s a lie. I was ­absolutely on that trajectory, regardless of whether there was a camera crew around,” Vicky confessed.

“I don’t feel any shame about it. I’ve grown through everything and I am a woman now who deserves Ercan. Back then, I wouldn’t have. So, I don’t feel smug to be ­married — I feel grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating the ex-TOWIE star Ercan, since 2018, and the pair got engaged in February 2022 while on a romantic holiday in the UAE.

Vicky shared the first photos from her lavish second wedding in Puglia, Italy, on Instagram, simply captioning the post: “25.09.24 🤍”

The pair said “I Do” for the first time in a smaller ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall.

Their second wedding will be captured for a new series, Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding.