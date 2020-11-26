Vicky Pattison opens up about losing touch with Charlotte Crosby

The former pals haven't spoken in six years

Vicky Pattison has opened up about losing touch with Charlotte Crosby.

The reality stars used to be close friends, after meeting on the hit MTV show Geordie Shore back in 2011, but have since drifted apart.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Charlotte confessed they hadn’t spoken since Vicky left the show in 2014.

Speaking to The Sun about her estranged friendship, Vicky admitted: “We don’t keep in touch like we should.”

“Often when you leave jobs you don’t always manage to keep in touch with everybody. Your life goes in different directions.

“Barry from accounts might have seemed super cool at the time, but five days later you’re not always checking in on Barry. It’s a natural progression,” she explained.

“But fair play, I hope the cast are all doing really good, and maybe I should have stayed in touch better, but I’ve gone in a different direction. I do wish them all the best.”