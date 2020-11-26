Vicky Pattison opens up about losing touch with Charlotte Crosby

Vicky Pattison has opened up about losing touch with Charlotte Crosby.
The reality stars used to be close friends, after meeting on the hit MTV show Geordie Shore back in 2011, but have since drifted apart.
In a recent Instagram Q&A, Charlotte confessed they hadn’t spoken since Vicky left the show in 2014.
Speaking to The Sun about her estranged friendship, Vicky admitted: “We don’t keep in touch like we should.”
“Often when you leave jobs you don’t always manage to keep in touch with everybody. Your life goes in different directions.
“Barry from accounts might have seemed super cool at the time, but five days later you’re not always checking in on Barry. It’s a natural progression,” she explained.
“But fair play, I hope the cast are all doing really good, and maybe I should have stayed in touch better, but I’ve gone in a different direction. I do wish them all the best.”
Charlotte spoke about Vicky in a Q&A earlier this month, admitting: “I wouldn’t exactly say we aren’t friends. Because none of us fell out.
“It’s one of those things where she left the show and went on her own path.
“She didn’t really stay in touch with any of us. But equally we probably didn’t stay in touch either. Nobodies fault really.
“But she made no secret that she has no fond memories from the show,” Charlotte added.
“And didn’t really have many nice things to say about it on departure. Which I think made us kinda second guess if she even wanted to be associated with us.
“I think there may be the odd message sent between the other girls. But not with me no. No hard feelings however and wish the best for her.”