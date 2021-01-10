The reality star admitted she was "brought back to earth" after the humbling experience

Vicky Pattison opens up about awkward encounter with Love Island star

Vicky Pattison has opened up about an awkward encounter with Anna Vakili.

The reality star rose to fame on Geordie Shore, which she appeared on from 2011 until 2014, before going on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2015.

The 33-year-old recalled a humbling experience she had at an awards ceremony, where she bumped into Love Island star Anna.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Vicky said: “I said to Anna, ‘It is so lovely to meet you, I am such a huge fan.'”

“And she just handed me her handbag so I could hold it while she took a photo with someone.

“I just stood there thinking, ‘I am Vicky f***ing Pattison. I won the jungle a few years ago and here I am holding Anna Vakili’s handbag. Have I fallen that far?’

“It wasn’t a great moment for me ego-wise but we all need to be brought back to earth sometimes.”

Anna appeared in the infamous Love Island villa in 2019, where she dramatically split with Jordan Hames after his “head was turned” by India Reynolds.

The 30-year-old recently revealed she’s been in a “serious relationship” with a mystery man, who have been dating for over a year.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Anna Vakili for comment.