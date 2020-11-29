Vernon Kay opens up about his proposal to Tess Daly: ‘It was awesome’

The couple tied the knot in 2003

Vernon Kay opens up about his proposal to Tess Daly: ‘It was...

Vernon Kay has opened up about his proposal to Tess Daly.

The couple first tied the knot in 2003, before renewing their vows in 2015.

On Saturday night, the TV presenter spoke to his I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here campmates about getting down on one knee – which he described as his “happiest moment”.

“On Christmas Day it was,” Vernon explained, “[The ring] was the last present under the tree.”

“While she was so consumed by the ring, I was on one knee. It was awesome.

“When she opened it up, her face just lit up,” the father-of-two added.

Vernon and Tess renewed their vows in 2015, five years after the Family Fortunes presenter was accused of sexting Page 3 model Rhian Sugden.

After the scandal erupted, the 46-year-old host publicly apologised to his wife Tess, and their daughters Phoebe and Amber.