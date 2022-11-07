Urgent appeal launched as Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis goes missing

Rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis has been missing for over a week.

His former club Bath Rugby have issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the 24-year-old, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on October 29.

Levi appeared on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star, and also appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Levi, who is described as being 5ft 9in (176cm) tall, was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.

Former England rugby player Tom Varndell also urged anyone who has seen the winger in the past two weeks to make contact.

He wrote on Twitter: “If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks.”

Anyone with information on Levi’s whereabouts can email [email protected]

URGENT L!! If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last 2 weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks. pic.twitter.com/UZCDuH0say — Tom Varndell (@Tom_Varndell) November 5, 2022