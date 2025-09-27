Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela gets engaged at her 16th birthday party

Tyson Fury’s eldest daughter, Venezuela, is officially engaged to her boyfriend, fellow boxer Noah Price.

The milestone moment took place during Venezuela’s 16th birthday party, where proud mum Paris Fury captured the proposal and shared it with fans on Instagram.

She wrote: “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx.”

The couple were inundated with supportive messages in the comments.

One follower commented: “Congratulations, May you have a long and happy life together.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations to you both wishing you many years of happiness.”

A third defended the young couple, adding: “For everyone saying she’s too young – Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later. don’t be haters.”

The match seems well-suited for the Fury family.

Like Tyson, Noah is a boxer and already holds an East Midlands belt – something that would surely earn respect from the Gypsy King himself.

The timing of Venezuela’s engagement also mirrors her parents’ love story.

Tyson and Paris first met as teenagers, reconnecting during her 16th birthday party, before going on to marry in 2008.