Tyson Fury and wife Paris marry for the THIRD time in lavish location abroad

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have gotten married for the third time in a lavish ceremony abroad, in the South of France.

At the Saint-Martin-Saint-Augustin Church, Paris, Paris wore a fitted lace midi dress as she and the 37-year-old boxer walked down the aisle once more.

The couple were joined by their children, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena, Prince Rico and Venezuela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Sharing a series of stunning snaps to Instagram, Tyson wrote: “Paris & I got married again third time lucky.”

“We had the most beautiful day in sof [French flag] it holds a lot of special memories for us.”

In 2008, Paris and Tyson were married for the first time in a ceremony in Doncaster when she was only 19 and he was 21.

Later, in April 2013, they renewed their vows in New York City.

Speaking about renewing their vows in January Paris told OK!: “I don’t want a big ceremony or a big wedding, I’d like something private with just me and him.”

“It’ll be nice to reaffirm our vows. If he had his way he’d have it like a circus – a whole Big Fat Gypsy Wedding again! But I think I’ll go subtle.”

Paris and Tyson have always been outspoken about supporting one another during difficult times, particularly when the boxer talked about his struggle with addiction.

Speaking previously on The Overlap, he praised his wife for staying by his side: “[For her] to still be there when you don’t want to be and when you’re being forced away and you’re being pushed out, that takes a very strong individual.”

“She explains it to some people as I’m the head but she’s the neck and without a neck, you’ve got no head, have you? I think she’s the biggest single mentor I’ve ever had,” explained.