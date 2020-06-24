TV star admits she still messages Caroline Flack – months after her tragic death

TV star admits she still messages Caroline Flack – months after her...

Scarlett Moffatt has admitted she still texts Caroline Flack – months after her tragic death.

The Love Island host sadly took her own life on February 15, just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In the months before her death, Scarlett said she checked up on Caroline by texting her, as she knew she was going through a tough time.

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast, she said: “I messaged Caroline, just checking, saying ‘hope you’re alright’ and things. Weirdly now I still even sort of send love heart emojis to her.”

Scarlett also addressed the Be Kind campaign, which was launched after Caroline’s tragic suicide.

“I know that now because of the current situation with the horrific Coronavirus, the Be Kind campaign has gone a little bit quiet,” she said.

“But I would like to think that when life goes back to normality people really choose their words wisely and don’t just jump on a bandwagon.”

“I feel that social media allows people to voice opinions and I just think that’s fine we’re all entitled to opinions.”

“But I think if it’s a negative one and it really affects someone you don’t have to put it out there,” she added.

Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, 2020 – months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

According to reports, the Love Island host took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.