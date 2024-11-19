Tulisa explains how her face changed as a result of crippling health battle

Tulisa recently explained how her face changed as a result of a crippling health battle with Bell’s palsy.

Her appearance on I’m A Celeb has been dubbed her “television comeback” after she took a step back from the spotlight ten years ago.

Tulisa’s entrance into the jungle got off to a cracking start on Sunday night as she won the first challenge alongside Corrie star Alan Halsall – making the first team leaders in camp.

In 2020, the singer received a diagnosis of Bell’s palsy, a neurological condition in which a damaged or malfunctioning facial nerve results in weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

However, she quickly found herself caught in a vicious cycle of having her face swollen and inflamed and then getting filler to balance out her appearance.

In an interview with Olivia Attwood, on her podcast So Wrong It’s Right, Tulisa said that the issues were especially severe when she reunited with the group in 2022.

This ended their 11-year break from the music industry with a new tour and single release.

An ultrasound of her face revealed “three chronically infected cysts” in her cheek, one of which burst during an “explorative operation” because it was so bulbous, and the doctor quickly identified the source.

Tulisa shared: “I’ve no idea what they were caused by, they weren’t filler, they were just self-occurring, but I came out of the operation and instantly my face was less swollen.”

She went on to say that she was caught in a “vicious cycle” after trying to “balance out” her face with fillers after experiencing her first Bell’s palsy attack at the age of 24.

The issue was managed for two years, but she began to have a “low-level swelling” in the same cheek, which quickly got worse.

She explained: “I would have like tingling sensations like little ants crawling in my face. I started seeing doctors all around the UK – ‘Something’s wrong with me, what’s wrong with my face’ – it was so scary. This went all the way up until this year it was horrific.”<

“I constantly felt like my cheek was on fire. I’d have good days and bad days and on some days, I’d take steroids, which would bring it down.”

“When I was doing that N-Dubz run it was at its worst, so you might see an interview, I look normal. And then you see another interview, it’s like, what the hell is going on with my face?”

She shared: “I’ve had all these health problems for years – sarcoidosis, immune disorders and this explains all the symptoms that I was getting and could have been causing Bell’s palsy because in total there was, I think, six of them. They could have been growing over the years, actually triggering the Bell’s.”

Tulisa revealed that she then decided to remove all of the filler from her face and only uses it on her lips now.

She added: “Right now, I only have filler in my lips. There’s no filler anywhere else in my face.”