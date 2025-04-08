Ad
Trisha Goddard called out for ‘ignoring’ JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother

Trisha Goddard has been called out for “ignoring” her Celebrity Big Brother contestant JoJo Siwa as she entered the house during last night’s live episode.

The 67-year-old was the third housemate to arrive in the Big Brother house after Chesney Hawkes and JoJo.

As Trisha and Chesney chatted and figured out that they both worked in the same pub in the past, viewers pointed out that the TV presenter appeared to ignore the Dance Moms star.

Celebrity Big Brother | ITV

One person wrote on X: “Laughing thinking about Jojo not having a CLUE who anyone else is when they walk in 😭😭😭 #cbbuk.”

Another said: “JOJO AWKWARDLY STANDING THERE WHILST TRISHA AND CHESNEY CHAT ABOUT PRIMARY SCHOOL, PUBS AND THE MENS LOO #CBBUK.”

“Trisha just ignoring Jojo is right there 😂 #cbb.”

“Trisha is absolutely NOT giving Chesney a chance to introduce himself as “the one and only”… and Jojo’s just standing there wondering what the heck is going on.”

JoJo Siwa | Instagram

When Trisha was first introduced to the audience by the show’s hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, she opened up about why she finally agreed to go on the show.

She said: “Well, I’ve been asked to do it every single year, and I’ve always thought, “Are you kidding me?”

Being on Big Brother would show people how you can live successfully with cancer and not be so scared of dying that you become scared of living. So that’s why I’m doing it.”

Trisha Goddard | Instagram

Here is the full line up for Celebrity Big Brother 2025:

Chesney Hawkes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

JoJo Siwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Trisha Goddard

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Chris Hughes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Patsy Palmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Michael Fabricant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Jack P. Shepherd 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Ella Rae Wise 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Daley Thompson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Donna Preston

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Angelica Bell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Danny Beard

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Mickey Rourke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

 

