Tributes pour in for TV legend Des O’Connor – who has sadly died

The entertainer was 88 at the time of his passing

Sophie Clarke
Des O’Connor has sadly passed away at the age of 88.

The TV legend headed up his own primetime chat shows for over 45 years, and also had a successful music career.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Des’ longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith, who revealed he was hospitalised last week following a fall at home.

Pat said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday.”

“He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.

“He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home.

“Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep,” he revealed.

“Des, who was 88, was so well-loved by absolutely everyone. He was a joy to work with – he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional.”

Des is survived by his wife, Jodie, their son, Adam, and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

Following the news of his death, friends and fans of the entertainer took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star.

Olly Murs tweeted: “Very sad news to hear Des O’Connor has died, to be on his show in 2012 was a highlight after watching him throughout my childhood.

“An icon on TV, a gentleman and one of the best! Rest in peace Des x”

 

