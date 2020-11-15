Tributes pour in for TV legend Des O’Connor – who has sadly died

The entertainer was 88 at the time of his passing

Des O’Connor has sadly passed away at the age of 88.

The TV legend headed up his own primetime chat shows for over 45 years, and also had a successful music career.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Des’ longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith, who revealed he was hospitalised last week following a fall at home.

Pat said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday.”

“He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.

“He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home.

“Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep,” he revealed.

“Des, who was 88, was so well-loved by absolutely everyone. He was a joy to work with – he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional.”

Des is survived by his wife, Jodie, their son, Adam, and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

Following the news of his death, friends and fans of the entertainer took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star.

Olly Murs tweeted: “Very sad news to hear Des O’Connor has died, to be on his show in 2012 was a highlight after watching him throughout my childhood.

“An icon on TV, a gentleman and one of the best! Rest in peace Des x”

Very sad news to hear Des O’Connor has died, to be on his show in 2012 was a highlight after watching him throughout my childhood. An icon on TV, a gentleman and one of the best! Rest in peace Des x pic.twitter.com/aMdq9hTf77 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) November 15, 2020

Such sad news. Des O’Connor was never afraid to laugh at himself and that was part of his charm. Whether it was Eric Morecambe ridiculing him, or Freddie Starr smashing his studio set up, Des always laughed along. Another part of my childhood telly viewing gone. RIP Des O’Connor pic.twitter.com/ZzLarNiTm6 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) November 15, 2020

Des O'Connor was such a nice, nice man. The ultimate professional, an impeccable entertainer, skilful, stylish, self-deprecating, fun to be with, lovely to know. One of the best. RIP Des – a privilege & a real pleasure to have known you. Thanks for the fun https://t.co/cX35TBGAGh — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) November 15, 2020

I once asked a retiring colleague who they had enjoyed working with the most over all their years in TV and they said Des O’Connor without hesitation. We loved watching him as a family growing up. Proper entertainer. My thoughts are with his family this morning. pic.twitter.com/19bcLVFm8c — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 15, 2020

Thanks for all the fun, Des. pic.twitter.com/wMQX5nC8c1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 15, 2020

Des O'Connor RIP cannot believe it we are losing so many legends Des was like a spring holding off laughing when interviewing but when he started he just could not stop great all round Entertainer certainly MR Showbiz another sad loss pic.twitter.com/nmgDfVRXNs — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) November 15, 2020