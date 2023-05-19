Tributes pour in for The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke – who has died aged 59

Tributes are pouring in for The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke, who has died aged 59.

His bandmate Johnny Marr shared the news via Twitter on Friday morning.

He penned: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans,” Johnny continued.

“We request privacy at this sad time.”

Tributes have begun pouring in for the late 59-year-old following the news of his death, with Billy Bragg tweeting: “Very sorry to hear that Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has passed away. I have great memories of him playing with Johnny Marr and myself on the Red Wedge tour.”

“He was a lovely guy and an amazing bass player. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Very sorry to hear that Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has passed away. I have great memories of him playing with Johnny Marr and myself on the Red Wedge tour. He was a lovely guy and an amazing bass player. My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/r9moJTxgiG — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 19, 2023

Tim Burgess penned: “Such sad sad news about Andy Rourke – He was an inspirational musician with a style that made so many of us pick up a bass guitar; and the driving force for Manchester Versus Cancer. Our thoughts are with everyone who knew him. Travel well x.”

Rick Astley wrote: “Very sad news about Andy Rourke. I met Andy with Mike Joyce in LA in the 80s. Such lovely guys, made time to chat to a kid from Newton-le-Willows, Heroes! R.I.P. Love to his family and friends ❤️ #AndyRourke.”

Elsewhere Kevin Cummins said: “Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off – a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along.”

Very sad news about Andy Rourke. I met Andy with Mike Joyce in LA in the 80s. Such lovely guys, made time to chat to a kid from Newton-le-Willows, Heroes! R.I.P.

Love to his family and friends ❤️ #AndyRourke pic.twitter.com/8fxAyyQ4E4 — Rick Astley (@rickastley) May 19, 2023