Tributes pour in for Sophie Xeon – who has sadly died aged 34

The trans icon has passed away following a "sudden accident"

Kendra Becker | Editor
Tributes have poured in on social media for Sophie Xeon, who has sadly died aged 34.

The Grammy-nominated artist passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a “sudden accident”.

A statement shared by her management said: “It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.”

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

The statement, shared with NME, added: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade.”

“Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

The Scottish DJ and producer, known as SOPHIE, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2018 record Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

Over the past few years, she also collaborated with huge stars – including Madonna and Charli XCX.

Since the news of her death broke, fans and fellow musicians have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the trans icon.

