Tributes pour in for Sophie Xeon – who has sadly died aged 34

Tributes have poured in on social media for Sophie Xeon, who has sadly died aged 34.

The Grammy-nominated artist passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a “sudden accident”.

A statement shared by her management said: “It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.”

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

The statement, shared with NME, added: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade.”

“Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

The Scottish DJ and producer, known as SOPHIE, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2018 record Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

Over the past few years, she also collaborated with huge stars – including Madonna and Charli XCX.

Since the news of her death broke, fans and fellow musicians have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the trans icon.

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest – an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE was a catalyst for experimental pop, her creativity was absolutely insane and thats why I fell in love with her. A true icon. That’s why I’m devastated to hear the news that she passed away. Rest in peace, may her sound live forever. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hSJZXVntgp — zack (@zacindoldrums) January 30, 2021

I was devastated when I heard of SOPHIE’s death. Her music was the soundtrack to so many important parts of my recent life. She was a visionary and this world is just a bit less spectacular without her creativity in it. Rest in peace, sister. pic.twitter.com/oQqXfsQdqx — shon faye. (@shonfaye) January 30, 2021

Rest In Peace SOPHIE. You will live forever in our hearts through your music. 🤍🐙 pic.twitter.com/gUko94Ppl9 — GRIMES CHARTS (@GrimezszCharts) January 30, 2021

a visionary, a pioneer, an iconoclast – SOPHIE was everything and more. she created a language for those who needed it most and we’ll have that forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OML7k2P77S — 𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@emmaggarland) January 30, 2021

Aw christ no. The most forward-thinking, and revolutionary producer around. What a colossal loss. RIP. This is awful https://t.co/EnuBlbqgkR — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) January 30, 2021

everything she touched was exciting, fearless and beyond innovative – you could really feel her soul in the music so beautiful, raw & fearless. i’m so thankful to have existed in a time where i could be inspired by sophie in real time. god bless — TKAY ⚡️ (@TKAYMAIDZA) January 30, 2021

RIP to one of the most game changing musicians of our time. I honestly can’t believe Sophie is gone. Thank you for consistently challenging the boundaries of pop music – her songs have definitely left their mark on the world, you were such an inspiration 💖 pic.twitter.com/Y4mA2sQIMj — postTEENIDOL (@postTEENIDOL) January 30, 2021

We lost a true genius. Sophie was one of a kind. She has inspired every music maker I know, her art was simply illuminating, transcendent and brilliant. An incredible presence to be around and a true mastermind of sonic exploration. A loss that will not be forgotten quickly. RIP — Wave Racer (@waveracermusic) January 30, 2021

The news of SOPHIE’s death is awful. She made stunning music – so few make pop that radical, dynamic and bright. She had an aura that cannot be imitated, that sense of when a superstar walks in the room and everyone else is in quiet awe. Thinking of her loved ones today. RIP 🕊 — Lauren Martin (@codeinedrums) January 30, 2021