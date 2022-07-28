Tributes pour in for Doctor Who and Wombles star Bernard Cribbins – who has died aged 93

Tributes are pouring in for actor Bernard Cribbins, who has sadly died aged 93.

The children’s TV star and entertainer starred in the Carry On films, Doctor Who and the 1970 film The Railway Children.

He was also the narrator of all 60 episodes of The Wombles.

Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93. From the Wombles to Wilf in Doctor Who he entertained generation after generation. A genuine national treasure #RIPBernardCribbins pic.twitter.com/PrwxKv6kpJ — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) July 28, 2022

Bernard’s agent said in a statement: “Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60’s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles.”

“He worked well into his 90’s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.”

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Simply wonderful Bernard Cribbins RIP ♥️🎥♥️📺 pic.twitter.com/Sng4asrGGr — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 28, 2022

Screenwriter Russell T Davies took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to Bernard.

He wrote: “Bernard Cribbins (1928-2022) I love this man. I love him. That’s him as Snout in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. D’you fancy doing some Shakespeare, Bernard? ‘Let me see the script.'”

“He knew everyone! He’d talk about the Beatles and David Niven, and how he once sat on the stairs at a party impersonating bird calls with T H White. Then he’d add, ‘I said to Ashley Banjo last week…’”

“He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’ His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard. He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell T Davies (@russelltdavies63)

Russell added: “We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him. That’s a lovely memory.”

“He’d phone up and say, ‘I’ve got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!’ Okay, Bernard, in it went! He loved Gill with all his heart; he mentioned her in every conversation we ever had. A love story for the ages.”

“I’m so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”