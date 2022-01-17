Tributes pour in for Dancing on Ice star Sean Rice – who has died aged 49

Dancing on Ice professional Sean Rice has passed away at the age of 49.

The professional skater was best known for appearing on the popular ITV show for two seasons between 2011 and 2012.

Fellow skater and friend Frankie Poultney shared the sad news on Twitter, writing: “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great – an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years.”

“Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon, but we will Love You For A Thousand Years. All of our thoughts are with Signey and Jodeyne.”

Tributes poured in for the professional skater after the news was confirmed.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “We are all deeply saddened to hear this news. Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing On Ice team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Sean’s former skating partner and Alpine ski racer, Chemmy Alcott said: “Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away. The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands. All my love to J and S.”

Sean competed in the World Championships with his wife and fellow professional skater Jodeyne Higgins, who he shares a daughter named Signey with.

Check out more of the tributes below:

We’re totally in shock to hear of the Passing of Former #DancingOnIce Pro Skater, Sean Rice Our Thoughts go out to Jodeyne, and all of Sean’s Family & Friends at this sad time Aaron pic.twitter.com/d1LRXkBVfR — All Things Dancing On Ice (@AllThingsDOI) January 16, 2022

In utter shock at the news of this lovely man’s passing. I met Sean a few times when he was part of @dancingonice , such beautiful skater alongside his wife Jodyene and a genuinely lovely man. Thoughts are with his family and friends at the time. #seanrice pic.twitter.com/u6wO37sW36 — Marie (@mazbabe) January 16, 2022

What? Noooooo! Sean Rice seemed like such a nice guy! Got to meet him once and he was lovely. So so sad to see him gone 😕 thoughts with his family https://t.co/prZ4I2WEMG — Zainab Walji (@xenon21) January 15, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken about the news that Sean Rice has died. I met Sean and his wife Jodeyne a few times whilst they were on tour with Dancing On Ice – he was the sweetest guy, always so kind and genuinely interested in fans. His story was so inspiring. pic.twitter.com/ELnh8vqqHx — rosie 🛸 (@rosannalwoods) January 16, 2022