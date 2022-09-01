Tributes pour in for BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull – who has died aged 66

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull has sadly died at the ag of 66.

The presenter was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2017, and went public with his battle the following year.

The sad news of his passing was confirmed by his wife Sarah via a statement read out on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died. He was 66.

He was loved by our viewers. He was loved by his colleagues.

Bill will always be remembered for his warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist. pic.twitter.com/43h1conEQO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 1, 2022

An emotional Naga Munchetty read: “Our lovely Billy died yesterday evening. Almost five years after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.”

“The last week of his life was very special as the whole family was with him and they shared some wonderful moments.”

“Although Bill was often in pain, he was dignified and brave throughout and he was his usual determined self right until the very end. He made us laugh everyday. We are immensely proud of him.”

“He was the heart of our family. It’s hard to imagine life without him.”

Sending my love and thoughts to the family of my wonderful friend Bill Turnbull. He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about @BBCBreakfast and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player. Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh. Xx pic.twitter.com/5rC8drv8om — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) September 1, 2022

The statement continued: “Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.”

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.”

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.”

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper. Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

RIP Bill Turnbull, 66.

One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man. Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/8MLEgwyY4v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2022

“Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him,” the statement concluded.

Paying tribute to Bill, presenter Louise Minchin wrote on Instagram: “Sending all my love and thoughts to the family of my funny friend the legendary Bill Turnbull.”

“He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about BBC Breakfast and our loyal audience, and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player.

“Most of all he was great fun. He made me laugh every day I worked with him and for that I will be forever grateful. RIP Bill and may the bees fly with you. Xxx”.