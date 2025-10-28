Tributes pour in as Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales dies aged 93

Tributes have poured in for Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales, who has died at the age of 93.

Her sons, Samuel and Joseph have said the actress died “peacefully at home in London yesterday.”

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died,” they sweetly revealed.

John Cleese, who played the actress’ on-screen wife in Faulty Towers, described her as “a really wonderful comic actress,” adding: “Scene after scene she was absolutely perfect.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, paid tribute to the actress, saying: “All of us at BBC Comedy are so sorry to hear of Prunella Scales’ passing.”

“She was a national treasure whose brilliance as Sybil Fawlty lit up screens and still makes us laugh today. We send our love and condolences to her family and friends.”

This is a snap I took last year of Prunella Scales with Queen Camilla at Lamb House in Rye – we were celebrating Mapp & Lucia in which Pru had starred. What a wonderful actress: what a funny, intelligent, interesting, gifted human being. Blessed with a wonderful marriage to Tim. pic.twitter.com/XLoMgaoAOd — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) October 28, 2025

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth remembered her as “a funny, intelligent, interesting, gifted human being.”

Sharing some photos of the actress on X, he wrote: “This is a snap I took last year of Prunella Scales with Queen Camilla at Lamb House in Rye – we were celebrating Mapp & Lucia in which Pru had starred.”

“What a wonderful actress: what a funny, intelligent, interesting, gifted human being. Blessed with a wonderful marriage to Tim.”