Tributes pour in as author Jilly Cooper dies aged 88

Author Jilly Cooper has passed away at the age of 88, after a fall.

Her children announced the news, saying her death came as a “complete shock.”

In a statement, they said: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”

“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

The most well-known works by Jilly Cooper were those in The Rutshire Chronicles, which featured the show-jumping lothario Rupert Campbell-Black.

One of her books, Rivals, had recently been adapted into a series by Disney+, starring huge names such as Victoria Smurfit, Aidan Turner, David Tennant and Emily Atack.

Paying tribute, Rivals star Victoria Smurfit penned an emotional tribute to the author, writing: “Our divine Queen has gone to the sky. Her words will live forever but the way she made you feel, when in her company was human sunshine. Jilly was everything that was good about being a person.”

“Paddington bear with a naughty twinkle. All love to her beautiful and loving family and friends. #jilly #rivals #rip Will miss that Dame so much 💔”

Danny Dyer, who players Freddie Jones in the series Rivals, shared a post written by Happyprincetv, which read: “We are broken hearted. Jilly was is and always will be one of the world’s greatest storytellers and it has been the most incredible honour to have been able to work with her to adapt her incredible novels for television.”

“Crawling around on her sitting room floor with storylines on pieces of paper, sitting up late at her kitchen table holding hands with love and our tummies with laughter, receiving scoldings and heaps of wisdom in equal measure, watching her eyes sparkling as she sat behind the monitor on set watching Rutshire brought to life – every moment spent with Jilly Cooper was bloody marvellous.”

“We have been so lucky to be able to call her our friend – and know that her legacy will endure in her writing, her television and the encouragement to have fun that she gave us all. X”

