Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer announces the birth of her second child

Dani Harmer has revealed she’s given birth to her second child, a baby boy.

The actress, who famously played Tracy Beaker in the hit CBBC show, announced the exciting news via Instagram this morning.

The 33-year-old shared a sweet snap of her newborn son alongside the caption: “💙Rowan Leon James Brough💙 7.2.22 10:49am 8lbs 3oz 👶🏻xx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Harmer (@missdanijharmer)

A host of famous faces congratulated Dani in the comment section, including Emmerdale star Lisa Riley who wrote: “Congratulations beautiful! So so happy for you all, sending the biggest of snuggles and cuddles.”

Fellow CBBC star Andrew Hayden-Smith also commented: “Congratulations.”

Dani revealed her pregnancy in August by sharing a sweet snap with her partner Simon Brough and their daughter Avarie-Belle, who they welcomed in 2016.

She captioned the post: “Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey. Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Harmer (@missdanijharmer)

