TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou confesses she needs surgery to remove damaged breast implants

Georgia Kousoulou has revealed that she needs surgery to remove damaged breast implants.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has opened up for the first time about how she will need surgery in the near future, after one of her breast implants became ruptured.

Speaking on Paul C. Brunson’s ‘We Need To Talk’ podcast, the 34-year-old recalled that she first discovered that there was an issue with her implants when she felt a lump on her breast.

After a visit to her doctor, Georgia was reassured that the lump was benign, but that one of her breast implants was damaged.

“He was like, ‘Okay the lump is nothing to worry about.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank God,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna scan the other,’” Georgia explained in the podcast episode.

“As he’s scanning the other one he’s like, ‘Can you see that?’ I was like, ‘What is that?’ That implant has ruptured. He’s like, ‘They’re not supposed to be that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ He’s like, ‘You need to get them out,’” she detailed.

“He was like, ‘They’re not gone into lymph nodes,’ which is obviously good but that is not saying that they won’t, implants can leak. He’s like, ‘You need to get them out when you get home,’” she continued.

“Fast forward, I’ve been recommended this surgeon in London. Went to see him. Really lovely guy. He was like, ‘How are you not in pain?’” Georgia noted.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve had a bit of pain, but I’m going to be honest I’ve been busy, I’ve had a baby, I’ve done IVF, I’ve got married. A lot has happened in my last two years of life. I’ve just ignored them,’” she continued.

“He’s like, ‘You can’t do that, you need to get them out.’ So I’m now getting them out. I think the problem nowadays with implants is they disguise things, if you’re going to have implants,” the reality star added.

Georgia was then asked for her opinion on those who choose to have surgery for breast implants.

“Surgery is up to everyone. I think if it’s going to make you feel good about yourself, why not do it? If it’s safe and you’re going to a great doctor that you really recommend, why should anyone tell you you shouldn’t do it? It’s your life, right?” she stated.

The TV star also insisted that it is important to “get [your breasts] checked” before getting implants.

“Unfortunately, if you’ve got an implant, you need to get that scan, because unless you’re getting a scan, you can’t tell. I would have never known that they ruptured, I’d have never known they’d broken. So thank God I did do that,” Georgia concluded.