TOWIE stars pray for Yazmin Oukhellou – after she was seriously injured in a fatal car crash

TOWIE stars are praying for Yazmin Oukhellou, after she was seriously injured in a fatal car crash on Sunday.

The 28-year-old and her on-off boyfriend Jake McLean were involved in a car accident in Turkey yesterday afternoon, that unfortunately killed Jake, 33.

It is understood the pair had been on holiday at the time, and that Jake lost control of the car and drove it off a cliff.

Yazmin was rushed to a local hospital after the accident, where she is currently being treated.

Friends and co-stars have taken to Instagram to send their well wishes to the star after the terrifying incident.

TOWIE’s Harry Derbridge wrote: “Can’t stop thinking about you today @yazminoukhellou wishing you a speedy recovery! Can’t wait to give you a big cuddle.”

Amber Turner shared a photo of herself and Yazmin, writing: “Thinking of you. Can everyone keep Yaz in in their prayers tonight.”

Amy Childs shared a sweet photo of herself and Yazmin, simply tagging her friend and adding a heart emoji.

Ella Wise also shared a video of Yazmin, writing: “Can’t stop thinking about you.”

According to MailOnline, Yazmin’s mother has also flown out to be by her bedside in the hospital.