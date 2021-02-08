TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet reveal the gender of their baby

The couple are expecting their first child together

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have revealed the gender of their baby.

The pair confirmed they were expecting their first child together in December, after dating for seven years.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Georgia shared a sweet clip of their gender reveal, which saw the couple pop a balloon filled with confetti.

As blue confetti fell from the balloon, the couple confirmed they were expecting a baby boy.

Fans and friends of the couple commented well wishes under the video.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood wrote: “awwwww Yay so happy for you guys 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙💙♥️♥️♥️”

Francesca Allen also commented on the video saying: “YAYYYYYY baby tony new bestie 💙💙💙💙💙💙”

Confirming her pregnancy last month, Georgia and her beau posed for a photo with a sonogram, writing: “WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021.”

“We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives. Such lovely news to end this crazy year ! Let the next chapter begin..”

“I’m so excited for you all to see how we announced it on tomorrow’s @towie honestly it’s the best thing ever, so special and so emotional & no one knew so it was even better.”

“I literally don’t know how we kept it to ourselves !! Get your tissues ready,” she added.

