TOWIE star Vas J Morgan accuses show of ‘systematic racism’

The reality star has claimed he was treated differently to his white cast mates

TOWIE star Vas J Morgan has accused the ITVBe reality show of “systematic racism” in an emotional statement.

The 31-year-old, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex between 2014 and 2018, decided to go public with his experience – after the show’s official Instagram page allegedly deleted his comments under their Black Lives Matter post.

Vas had been responding to racist remarks underneath the post, and was shocked when his comments started disappearing.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Vas wrote: “While I have always been proud to be one of the only black and gay reality TV stars on British Television, I have often felt conflicted over the way I was treated and the way I was portrayed.”

“During the four years I filmed the show, I was almost never allowed to show any sides of my personality that wasn’t angry, aggressive or negative.”

“And while I repeatedly asked producers to allow me to show other sides of my personality; my funny, sensitive and loyal side, I was consistently put into situations that perpetuated the same racial stereotype that has been used to oppress and control black people,” he wrote.

“I often warned producers that I didn’t feel comfortable arguing with women as regardless of my sexuality; I was a 6.2 feet tall black man. This concern was always ignored.”

He continued: “Countless times I’ve been in environments where I’ve had to endure racist language being used casually. The fact that it wasn’t directed at me doesn’t make it less painful to hear.”

“It was often said to me and I felt that I was the token representation of minority in our cast, there to be paraded out as a symbol but never treated equally to the other cast members and despite having some of the most progressive and talked about scenes on the show, my story ark was never nurtured the way that my white counterparts were.”

“The invitation to bring family members on the show was never extended to me and when I came out publicly on national television and struggled offscreen with depression, substance abuse and addiction I was never offered support in the other ways my white cast mates were,” Vas wrote.

“Even now, during this time of global recognition for the black lives matter movement; Towie have failed to reach out. I would have appreciated having someone to hold my hand through some of those difficult journeys but I was left alone.”

“I have felt guilty for not sharing this part of my journey sooner. But like so many other people who are dependent on those in power, the fear of being blacklisted within my industry and never working again has always held me back,” he explained.

“The experiences I had on the show are part of the systematic racism that for the first time has had a spotlight put on it on a global scale. This systematic discrimination starts from the top down.”

“From leadership positions within the network, to the writers room, to our day to day producers. During my Time at Towie. I only ever worked with one black producer. Out of the dozens of producers I worked with; I never met one black executive, writer or anyone in a significant position of power.”

“As the show approaches its 10 year anniversary it has made me think how disappointing it is to have been the only black male cast member.”

Concluding his statement, Vas wrote: “While I am telling my full truth, it is also important to add that I have worked with some incredible people as well.”

“People who have become some of my greatest friends and supporters; Luke, Paul, Hetal, Mesha, Anthea and Kate. As a network, as a show and as a society, we must do better.”