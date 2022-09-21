TOWIE star ‘signs up’ for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

TOWIE star James Argent has reportedly “signed up” to take part in the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The reality star, who recently underwent a 14-stone weight loss, is said to be “determined” to reach the end of the brutal course.

James is reportedly thrilled by the “perfect signing” as it will give him a chance to open up about his battle with drug addiction and binge eating.

A source told MailOnline: “James has been through so much in his life but now after months of recovery and working on himself.”

“He’s ready for a challenge of this magnitude. It’s not just the physical aspect of the show for James, he’ll be tested mentally.”

“Producers of SAS are always on the lookout for celebrities that have a story to tell and are prepared to rise to the occasion – James is the perfect signing.”

The Sun have reported that The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran and Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter are also signing up for the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

A source said: “Siva and Kirsty-Leigh are both sure-fire signings for the next instalment of SAS: Who Dares Wins. They have done their fitness assessments and are well on their way to signing on the dotted line for the show.”

“Matt [Hancock MP] is a big name for SAS but ultimately [bosses] know they can also tempt a younger audience with Siva and Kirsty-Leigh. Gareth Gates is also on the line-up for the next series so it’s a real mix of characters.”

“Kirsty-Leigh became a mum for the first time last year and is looking to really challenge herself away from Hollyoaks. Whereas Siva has been through a lot with the death of his bandmate Tom Parker. He thinks the show will be an incredible experience and is doing it in Tom’s memory.”

