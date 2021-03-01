TOWIE star Pete Wicks reveals he’s been sent ‘mental’ death threats online

"I can see how it would affect people..."

Pete Wicks has revealed he’s been sent “mental” death threats online.

The reality star rose to fame on the hit reality show The Only Way Is Essex, joining the show in 2015.

Speaking to The Sun, the 32-year-old opened up about the downsides to fame, including scary death threats from online trolls.

He told the publication: “I’ve had all sorts of weird stuff. Generally you’ll get a lot of people calling you this, that, and the other on a daily basis, and it doesn’t really bother me.”

“But the death threats, they were quite mental. I had people burning pictures of me and sending videos of it, and someone had made a dummy they threw on a bonfire.”

“I’m a popular guy! I didn’t report it, what are the police going to do? I can’t really understand all that stuff, that someone would take the time out of their day just to purposely be a tit.”

“It says more about them than it does me. There are hundreds of people that get far worse than I do. I can see how it would affect people. But like I said, I’m quite thick-skinned about stuff so it is what it is.”

Pete also revealed he got strange requests from people online, explaining: “I’ve had people ask for locks of my hair, had people ask for my pants, I’ve had people ask for pictures of my feet. It was a guy, though!”

“He would not stop DM’ing me, his Instagram name was Mr. Sniffer, and he wanted my pants, worn, preferably, and would not stop, just literally would not stop.”

“I always remember it, because I kept sending it to my mates going, ‘Mr. Sniffer’s back.’ It was odd! I get some really weird s***.”