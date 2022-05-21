TOWIE star Jess Wright welcomes first child with husband William Lee-Kemp

Jess Wright has welcomed her first child with her husband William Lee-Kemp.

The TOWIE star gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, but the couple didn’t announce the news on Instagram until Saturday morning.

Sharing an adorable snap of their newborn son with his hand placed over theirs, she wrote: “We will hold your hand forever 🕊💙 17~05~22.”

A host of the couple’s friends and family congratulated them in the comment section, including Jess’ mum Carol Wright who wrote: “My heart is complete.”

“Can not tell you how proud I am of you both, it was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl. You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful. Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish for ever.”

The reality star announced she was expecting on November 28, two months after she married her businessman beau in September 2021.

Alongside a stunning black-and-white photo of her debuting her baby bump, the 36-year-old wrote: “Beyond grateful for this blessing 🕊👶🏼 Due Spring 2022 🤍”

William proposed to Jess during a romantic trip to the French Alps in March 2020, just over a year after the couple started dating.

The lead up to the couple’s wedding day was filmed for a new ITVBe and ITV Hub show called ‘Jess Wright: The Wedding’.

Jess wore three stunning wedding dresses for her special day – a long-sleeved, V-neck Milla Nova gown, a strapless Vivienne Westwood dress with a large bow on the back, and a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

