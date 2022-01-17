TOWIE star Jess Wright reveals the sex of her first child

Jess Wright has revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The former TOWIE star, who married her beau William Lee-Kemp in September last year, announced her pregnancy news in November.

The 36-year-old has since told Hello! magazine: “I can’t wait for a little boy to call me ‘mummy’.”

“I don’t know why but I always envisioned being a girl mum because I’m so girly so I was pretty shocked to hear it was a boy, but I couldn’t be happier.”

“It’s made it feel more real to call the baby ‘him’,” she added.

Her husband William said: “It feels surreal. I was happy with either sex but the fact that I’m having a son as my first child… it doesn’t really get any better.”

“I can’t wait for weekends for father-son bonding and teaching him to hopefully be a well-mannered, lovely little boy.”

The couple discovered they were expecting during their wedding celebrations in Majorca in September, and Jess is now 21 weeks pregnant.

She said: “It feels like a fairytale – we eventually got our wedding and believe it or not, I was unknowingly pregnant at the wedding.”

The TV personality became pregnant naturally after the couple froze their embryos last year.

Jess said: “I feel bad because I’ve tapped into this world of fertility struggles, and early menopause, and all of a sudden, I’ve fallen pregnant. We feel so grateful and blessed.”