TOWIE star ‘in talks’ to star on Love Island following bitter split with reality TV ex

TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise is reportedly “in talks” to star on Love Island following her bitter split with ex Dan Edgar.

Before she went into the Celebrity Big Brother house last month, Ella broke up with her Towie star boyfriend Dan Edgar.

Insiders told The Sun that adding Ella to the villa would be thought of as “the next Joey Essex,” after his celebrity appearance last summer.

A source close to Ella told The Sun: “Ella’s team are in talks with Love Island bosses about her going into the villa this summer.”

“Ella is up for it because she believes a nice amount of time will have passed between her split with Dan Edgar, and she’ll be ready to start dating again by then.”

“It would have been far too soon for her to do something like Celebs Go Dating, but she’ll be up for a single girl summer in the sunshine. Bosses are really keen to make it happen.”

The source continued: “Joey Essex brought lots of buzz back to the series last year when he made a shock entrance, so producers are keen to bring in another celebrity to shake the villa up once more.”

“They think Ella will be perfect – she’s stunning, very feisty and knows how to make good telly, so she ticks every box.”

Shortly before her Celebrity Big Brother debut, Ella confirmed she was single, and had split from fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar.

Speaking to The Sun, she confirmed the end of their 18-month relationship.

Ella, 24, said: “We are not together. And it’s really, really sad that we’re not together. We split up a week ago.”

“It has nothing to do with Big Brother. It was a decision that I had to make because I didn’t feel that we were getting things that we wanted out of each other.”

“We can be best friends, but if something’s missing, what are we wasting our time for?”

“I just feel that he’s very set in his ways and I can’t change someone and I can’t expect someone to change either,” she continued.

“And if he’s comfortable in how he is and if he thinks what he gives in a relationship is enough, that’s okay because that can be enough for someone. But it’s just not enough for me.”