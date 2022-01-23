TOWIE star Cara Kilbey announces her pregnancy

Cara Kilbey has announced her pregnancy.

The 34-year-old and her boyfriend Daniel Harris are already the proud parents to a daughter named Penelope and a son called Hunter.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the TOWIE star debuted her baby bump in a mirror selfie, and wrote: “6 Months Baby ✌🏽 Baby Harris Due in May 🍼”

Ferne McCann commented on the post: “Oh wow darling congratulations you look amazing ❤️”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: “Congratulations gorgeous 😍”, and Jess Wright penned: “Congratulations lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

The happy news comes after Cara revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy in May last year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I’ve been quiet on Instagram recently… Last month I found out I had an etopic pregnancy that had ruptured and caused a bleed so was rushed into theatre for an emergency op…”

Cara then shared a photo of her surgery scars, and wrote: “These are my surgery scars… If anyone has any advice on scar cream. I would be really appreciative.”

“I was lucky enough to have keyhole surgery and just the one Fallopian tube taken away….”