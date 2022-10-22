Top three The Masked Dancer stars unveiled

The top three The Masked Dancer stars have been unveiled.

Scissors was crowned the winner of the ITV series on Saturday night during the show’s grand finale.

Glee star Heather Morris was unveiled as the star beneath the costume.

Onomatopoeia placed runner-up and was revealed to be Australian actor Adam Garcia.

Pearly King placed third and was revealed as former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

The characters performed for a second time, with Scissors performing to Spice Girls, Onomatopoeia returned with a dance to BTS’ Butter and Pearly King danced to Hard to Handle by The Black Crowes.