Tommy Fury slams rumours he’s split from Molly-Mae Hague

Fans were concerned the couple had broken up

Tommy Fury has dismissed rumours he’s split from Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and celebrated their two-year anniversary last month.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked Tommy: “Are you and Molly fine?”

The 22-year-old replied: “I know Molly addressed this the other day on her story…”

“But the amount of messages we’ve had about ‘are me and Molly OK’, we are 100 percent perfect, better than ever.”

“And yeah everything is going amazing so it’s all good.”

Just last week, Molly-Mae denied split speculation – after fans expressed concern for their relationship during a Q&A.

One fan asked, “Are you and Tommy okay? Been quiet on here lately,” while another noted, “You and Tommy seem very distanced now!”

Molly replied: “Of course we are ok! Just because we don’t post a selfie together on stories for a few weeks doesn’t mean things are bad…”

“We are both just sooooo busy. He’s in training camp currently also which is super serious stuff. No date nights and messing around.”

“We have really early nights and a very set routine that I also try and follow in order to support him. I love him so much. So proud of him.”

The 22-year-old added: “I can’t believe that people think if it’s not on social media, it’s not happening.”

“Guys Tommy and I are absolutely fine. Like the best ever.”