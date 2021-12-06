Tommy Fury has reportedly pulled out of his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

The Love Island star, who is the younger brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury, is scheduled to go head-to-head against the YouTuber in a bout in Florida’s Amalie Arena on December 18.

Sources have since told Mirror Fighting that Jake’s team were informed late last night of Tommy’s decision to miss the highly anticipated brawl.

According to the publication, Jake will instead fight former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on the night.

Tyron’s manager Malki Kawa said in a statement: “I’m excited to get this deal done. And to have Tyron have the fight he was supposed to originally have anyway.”

Tommy, who is dating Molly-Mae Hague, has not yet addressed the report – but his opponent Jake confirmed the news via Instagram.

He wrote: “When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th. Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don’t give a f*** who it is.”

