Tommy Fury pokes fun at girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague with hilarious comment

Tommy Fury has poked fun at his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague with a hilarious comment.

The boxer met Molly-Mae during their 2019 stint on Love Island, with the couple moving in together shortly afterwards.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Molly shared a snap of her stunning outfit, receiving floods of comments about her look.

However, it was the 21-year-old’s caption that had her followers in hysterics, as she revealed: “*Tommy asks why I’m wearing wellies* 🙄🙄🙄”.

Commenting on the post, Tommy wrote: “Still don’t know why🤷🏻‍♂️”, with his influencer girlfriend hitting back: “Called fashion x”.

Close friend and fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins commented: “😂😂😂😂❤”, to which Molly replied: “🙄🙄🙄🙄”.