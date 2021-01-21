Tommy Fury pokes fun at girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague with hilarious comment

Tommy Fury has poked fun at his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague with a hilarious comment.
The boxer met Molly-Mae during their 2019 stint on Love Island, with the couple moving in together shortly afterwards.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Molly shared a snap of her stunning outfit, receiving floods of comments about her look.
However, it was the 21-year-old’s caption that had her followers in hysterics, as she revealed: “*Tommy asks why I’m wearing wellies* 🙄🙄🙄”.
Commenting on the post, Tommy wrote: “Still don’t know why🤷🏻♂️”, with his influencer girlfriend hitting back: “Called fashion x”.
Close friend and fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins commented: “😂😂😂😂❤”, to which Molly replied: “🙄🙄🙄🙄”.
Just last week, Molly revealed she suffered a photo fail on her Instagram, admitting she was “mortified”.
“I’m actually highly, highly embarrassed about something I did yesterday,” she told her followers.
“I posted a picture on my Instagram in which I was holding my phone as a little prop, and basically I was holding it upside down.
“By the time I posted it, it was too late. Everyone had seen it, and everyone had pointed it out to me, and I’m actually mortified about it.
“It wasn’t just discreetly upside down, it was fully upside down, like the microphone part was at the top and everything,” she added.
“I don’t want to talk about it, but my sister is no longer my sister because I did send this picture to her first and a few other people, you know who you are, who didn’t point this out to me.
“They’re cancelled,” the reality star joked.