Tommy Fury gushes about his ‘soulmate’ Molly-Mae Hague: ‘Every day I love her more’

The boxer admitted it was love at first sight when he first met Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has gushed about his “soulmate” Molly-Mae Hague.

The boxer met his girlfriend during their 2019 stint on Love Island, and has claimed he fell in love with her at first sight.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the 21-year-old said: “If you gave me a pen and paper to write down my dream girl it would be her.

“That’s what I said a year and a half ago on the show and I wasn’t lying.”

“And it’s just crazy really, because of her personality as I’ve got to know her inside and out, it’s increased.

“She’s the female version of me! Every day I feel like I love her even more, she’s my soulmate,” he admitted.

“We’re laughing every minute of the day, we take everything with a pinch of salt. If she’s not pushing me over the settee, I’m pushing her over the settee.”

“It’s crazy really, thinking back to Love Island and then to now, I didn’t know her at all compared to now. These days we’re just so weird together.”

The couple have been living together for almost a year, with Tommy opening up about their plans for the future.

“We’re both young but I definitely want to get married and have a lot of kids,” Tommy revealed.

“My dream would be to have six kids but I think Molly-Mae’s limit is about two, I’m going to have to do some good bribing there!”

The reality star praised his girlfriend for her support throughout his boxing career, explaining: “I told Molly-Mae when I first met her, how important it is to me and that’s all I do, it is my life.

“She supports me through it, she cooks my meals, she washes my clothes, she looks after me and I couldn’t wish for a better girl, she’s everything that I need.

“She treats me like an egg in a shell,” he added.

The couple recently poked fun at rumours they got engaged in a YouTube video uploaded to Molly’s channel.

In the vlog, Tommy got down on one knee and pretended to open an imaginary box, with Molly-Mae exclaiming: “Yes! I say I do!”

Tommy then explained: “Listen, whenever you say to me that you want [me to propose]… I’m never going to to it when you’re expecting it, so get that out of your head.”