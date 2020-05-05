Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague PRANKED into thinking they’re on James Corden’s US chatshow

The couple were tricked by YouTuber Josh Pieters

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague PRANKED into thinking they’re on James Corden’s...

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were pranked into thinking they were guests on James Corden’s US chatshow.

The Love Island couple were the latest stars to fall victim to celebrity prankster Josh Pieters.

The pair believed they were speaking to the Gavin and Stacey star via video link.

However, the questions were snatched from other various shows.

Josh, along with fellow YouTube prankster Archie Manner, posed as TV producers who told them they wouldn’t be able to see James because of technical issues.

The pair then played Tommy and Molly old clips of the Late Late Show host from previous shows.

The YouTubers made Tommy and Molly-Mae answer numerous questions, including what they do and who they would want to play them in a movie.

Like his other victims, the boxer and the social media influencer only found out that the interview was fake when the video dropped online.

