Tom Parker shares hopeful news amid brain tumour battle

The Wanted star was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour late last year

Tom Parker has revealed his brain tumour has “significantly reduced”, and is “responding well” to treatment.

Back in October, the singer told fans that he had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, and was undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Taking to Instagram today, the 32-year-old shared a hopeful update as he vowed to keep fighting.

Tom wrote: “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION 💫🙏🏻 These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again”.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.”

“Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard! I can’t thank our wonderful NHS enough.”

“You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line,” Tom continued.

“To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day.”

“Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days💪🏻💪🏻.”

“To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength.”

“This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f***ing good day 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💫💫💫”

The 32-year-old and his wife Kelsey are parents to two children – 1-year-old daughter Aurelia Rose, and newborn son Bodhi.

Tom’s devastating diagnosis came shortly before his wife Kelsey gave birth to their second child.

The father-of-two was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumour that has no cure.

The singer has been very open about his journey, and has often taken to social media to post updates on his illness and hopeful road to recovery.