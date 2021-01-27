Tom Parker receives Covid-19 vaccine amid cancer battle

The Wanted star was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October

Tom Parker has received the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Wanted star has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, the singer documented his trip to get the vaccine, and encouraged his followers to do the same.

The father-of-two wrote: “Off to get my first COVID jab. #getvaccinated”.

The 32-year-old star is classified as vulnerable due to his cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Tom shared some hopeful news, revealing there was a “significant reduction” in his tumour.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial)

“Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard! I can’t thank our wonderful NHS enough.

“You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line,” Tom continued.

“To my amazing wife Kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day.”

The star’s devastating diagnosis came shortly before his wife Kelsey gave birth to their second child Bodhi.