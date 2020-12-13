Tom Parker pays sweet tribute to wife Kelsey – amid his terminal brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker has paid a sweet tribute to his wife Kelsey as they celebrated their 11-year anniversary.

The couple got engaged in 2016, and before tying the knot two years later in July 2018.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aurelia Rose, last year, before welcoming their son Bodhi back in October.

Taking to Instagram to mark their anniversary on Saturday, The Wanted star shared a sweet throwback photo and wrote: “December 2009………11 Years on ❤️”.

“We met in a nightclub and I fell head over heels in love with you,” the 32-year-old penned.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far, lots of adventures, a whole lotta love and two beautiful kids. Some slight obstacles to overcome but nothing we can’t get through together.

“I love you so much,” he added, tagging his wife.

Kelsey also shared a post on her Instagram, writing: “11 years ago ❤️ when we were just kids we met and fell in love with another. Crazy, young, adventurous and a little bit drunk but so in love.

“This year we have faced the biggest challenge but we have the most important thing and that is each other and our beautiful family.

“Thomas Parker- you are my strength. Happy anniversary baby ❤️ 11years of love.”

In October, the couple shared the devastating news that Tom had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The singer wrote at the time: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.”

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx”

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Tom admitted: “I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you.

“I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said its terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.

“I think Kelsey has come to terms with it better than me. It’s so consuming. It’s so hard and it’s all I can think about,” he added.