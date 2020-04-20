Tom Jones reveals he spent two years in isolation with TB – as he urges fans to stay at home

The singer shared his appreciation for frontline workers

Tom Jones reveals he spent two years in isolation with TB –...

Tom Jones has opened up about his battle with tuberculosis as he urged people to stay at home.

The Welsh singer revealed he had to isolate for two years when he contracted the disease during childhood.

Tom, 79, shared his experience while appearing on the global charity concert One World: Together At Home.

“Hi everybody, I’ve lived a long time. I’ve seen a lot of things and I’ve experienced a lot of things, like this house for instance… where I was born and brought up,” he said.

“I was isolated there for two years with tuberculosis and I thought that was bad, then.”

Tom then showed his appreciation for the frontline staff who have been working hard during this time.

“The national health service helped me then like they’re helping all of us right now.”

“So I would like to say a massive thank you for what they did then and for what they’re doing right now for everybody else,” he continued.

Tom urged everyone to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.

“And we have to do our best to stay home, to help the NHS we have to stay home. Stick with it. Stay together, and we’ll survive.”

Tom then sang a beautiful acoustic version of the hit song The Glory Of Love.

Airing on BBC One, the charity gig featured stars like Little Mix and Jess Glynn.

The show raised an astounding €118 million for frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19.