Tom Holland OFFICIALLY calls Zendaya his fiancée in sweet interview moment

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Fans are swooning after Tom Holland corrected a reporter who called Zendaya his girlfriend, telling them she was actually his fiancé.

The actress was seen flashing a massive diamond ring on her ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes, sparking engagement rumours.

However, days later the big news was officially confirmed by Tom’s father, comedian Dominic Holland, who said “he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

Zendaya at 2025 Golden Globes

While neither of them have publicly addressed their engagement, during a recent panel interview, a journalist said to Tom: “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year.”

Tom laughed and corrected the interviewer, saying: “fiancée.”

The couple, who are well-loved by fans around the world, melted at the sweet gesture, with one writing on X: “he is ENGAGED to THEE zendaya and will not hesitate to let you know that!”

Another wrote: “He doesn’t play about her,” as a third wrote: “I love how proud he is to call her his fiancée. That’s real love right there,” and another gushed: “oh hes PROUD”

Tom and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-man: Homecoming in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until 2021 following years of dating rumours.

The couple share a £2.6 million home in Richmond, close to where Tom grew up, and have two dogs together.

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s podcast last year, the actor explained why he’s so private about their relationship.

Tom Holland, Zendaya

“My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible,” he said.

“We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible.”

