Tom Grennan speaks out after New York attack: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’

Tom Grennan has thanked fans for their “unbelievable” support after he was attacked outside a bar in New York City.

The 26-year-old singer was hospitalised with a ruptured ear, a torn eardrum and problems with his jaw after the incident, which occurred after he performed at the Bowery Ballroom.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, Tom reassured fans he was doing well after the unprovoked attack.

He said: “I thought I’d come on here and let you know that I’m all good and that the support that I have been seeing is unbelievable and very overwhelming and I can’t believe it, so thank you so much.”

“This 24 hours has been crazy. It’s been a bit of a madness, to be honest with you. But I thought I’d come on here and let you know what actually went on.”

“It was just wrong place, wrong time. And I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and I was like, ‘Woah, what went on?'”

“I have got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough, my jaw is fine. I have got a bit of concussion but I am on meds at the moment so that is kind of taking the pain away,” he explained.

“I filed the police report and the NYPD were great, they were brilliant. Wrong place, wrong time. But just a crazy 24 hours.”

Tom also said he would continue with his US tour as he didn’t want to let anyone down.