Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Tom Grennan ‘engaged after proposing to his girlfriend seven months ago’

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Tom Grennan is reportedly engaged to his longtime love partner, pilates instructor Danniella Carraturo.

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old proposed seven months ago.

The news comes after the couple were spotted at Wimbledon together earlier this year, while Danniella sported a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

A source told the outlet: “Tom proposed at the end of February and they couldn’t be happier.”

“They have only been together for a couple of years but Tom knew from the outset Danniella was special.”

“The plan is a simple family ceremony not some big showbiz bash.”

Danniella and Tom reportedly met in 2020 but split, and got back together during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The singer previously described Danniella as his “life” and “the woman of my dreams”.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us